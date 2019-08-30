Bengaluru police ban live music in 107 pubs and discos; residents relieved.

In a major crackdown against illegal live music performances in Bengaluru city, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has served show-cause notices to 107 pubs, restaurants and discotheques.

Advertising

The CCB police said these pubs have been running live music and discos despite the license being rejected under the Licensing of Places of Public Entertainment Order 2005. “Despite their license being rejected under the Licensing of Places of Public Entertainment Order 2005, they continued to host live performances and run discotheques. Hence, the notices have been served to a total of 107 pubs, discotheques with the cancellation order. Meanwhile, the management can run their hotels, but without discotheques or live music,” Sandeep Patil, joint commissioner of police (crime) told Indianexpress.com.

The Bangalore police over the last one month has been targeting pubs and discotheques for noise pollution and running these establishments till late at night. Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) in Indiranagar, Koramangala, and other neighbourhoods had taken up the issue with the police. The CCB police in the last one week had raided several discotheques, pubs, Hukkah bars and lodges in Bengaluru.

“We are receiving several complaints from the residential neighbourhoods about the noise pollution from the pubs and discotheques, hence we have conducted raids on hotels and pubs which were involved in rave parties, playing extremely loud music till early in the morning. We have also raided various recreation clubs which have been involved in gambling too,” added Patil.

Advertising

In July 2018, the Bengaluru Police Commissioner had asked the pubs and bars to seek a permit from commissioner office under the Licensing of Places of Public Entertainment Order, 2005. This move was taken after various RWAs in Bengaluru had approached the police commissioner about the noise pollution and drunken brawls in their area. However, most of the establishments had not taken the necessary permission to hold live performances.

Meanwhile, party-goers and pub owners are unhappy with the frequent raids and say this is affecting the Bengaluru’s nightlife.

A pub owner from Indiranagar said, “If this continues, it may affect our business and also employees working here may become jobless.”

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Ashish Kothari, former president of Bengaluru Pubs and Bars’ Association, said, “There are few pubs who have not taken appropriate permissions, I would like to tell them that they have to follow the law and get the entertainment licence and avoid harassment from the police.”

“There is one more issue that most of these establishments don’t have Occupation Certificates (OC), police and concerned authorities have to look into this too. Adding to this getting OC or necessary permission in Bengaluru is also not so easy due to the corruption in all the concerned departments, I would like to ask Bengaluru police to clean their offices first from corruption,” added Kothari.

Aruna Newton, a member of I change Indiranagar (a federation of RWAs), welcomed the move by the police. “After several complaints, they are finally taking action. Earlier, it was quite a harassment for people living in the residential areas. Decibel levels remained high even at 3 am and we could not even sleep.”