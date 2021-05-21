Bengaluru police arrests a doctor who stole vaccine from PHC for illegal private drive

A woman gets her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Representational image: PTI)

Bengaluru police have arrested a doctor at a Public Health Centre(PHC) in Manjunathnagar on Thursday for allegedly administering a vaccine at her associate’s house in the city.

According to police, Dr Pushpita (25), a medical officer with Manjunathnagar PHC, and her associate Prema(34), a homemaker, were charging Rs 500 for a shot of Covishield vaccine. The doctor used to get the vials from the PHC in a frozen vial carrier and vaccinate people at Prema’s house everyday at around 4 pm.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Dr. Sanjeev M Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), said “the Covishield vaccines given to the PHC of Manjunathanagar to vaccinate the eligible public for free, were taken to Prema’s residence and Dr Pushpita use to administer the vaccine to the people collecting Rs 500. Based on witness information to us about this private vaccination drive taking place at Preama’s house everyday at around 4 pm we arrested the two and investigation is going on to find out if any other people are involved in this racket.”

“Upon inquiry so far it is found that Pushpita was procuring the vaccine vials from the Manjunathnagar PHC and would administer it to people in ITI Layout, in Annapornaishwari Nagar who would be called by Prema,” he added.

The police have seized a frozen vial carrier, vials used and unused and syringes used and unused from the house of Prema in ITI layout. The duo have been carrying out the illegal vaccination drive since April 23.

The police also said that Dr Pushpita was hired six months ago on contract basis to the Manjunathnagar PHC. Prema used to contact people and fix the time slots for them to take the jab in her house, police said.

In another case on Thursday, police had arrested four persons, including two doctors working with a PHC, for allegedly issuing fake COVID-19 certificates and black marketing antiviral drug Remdesivir.

The two of the accused persons have been identified as Dr B Shekhar (25) and Dr Prajwala, who worked as medical officer and a doctor, at the PHC in Chamarajpet. The two other accused are identified as Kishore Gurumurthy(22) and Mohan Y (29) years, both are swab collectors in the PHC.

Police received information regarding issuing of fake COVID-19 certificates by these people, in a sting operation a police constable as a normal citizen approached a swab collector Kishore Gurumurthy at the PHC in Chamarajpet on Wednesday. Police paid him Rs 500 and gave him a copy of Aadhaar card.

Later Kishore told the police constable to come to a different location near a park to give him a fake Covid-19 certificate and on the spot the police arrested him.

The police arrested the doctor while he was selling a Remdesivir vial for Rs 25,000. The accused, Dr. Shekhar, was sourcing the injections from his colleague Prajwala who worked at the PHC. The police recovered 11 vials from the accused who later confessed that they had sold three vials before for a price of Rs 25,000 each. Based on their confession the police arrested Mohan Y, a staff at the PHC who was helping them.