Man wanted in 68 cases caught over Rs 10,000 theft in Bengaluru

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The Bengaluru police arrested a 38-year-old proclaimed offender allegedly involved in 68 criminal cases across Karnataka who had been evading arrest despite facing 39 non-bailable warrants (NBWs) and five proclamation proceedings, officials said on Wednesday.
The accused, identified as Syed Abrar, 38, a resident of Yallareddy Circle in Kadugodi, was caught during the investigation of a house-breaking and theft case registered at Banaswadi police station earlier this year.
A resident of Kalyan Nagar, which falls under the Banaswadi police station limits, had alleged that unidentified people had broken into his house and stolen Rs 10,000 in cash while he was away in his native place between March 14 and March 23.
Acting on the information gathered during the investigation, the police traced Abrar near Bagalur and caught him on June 16. During questioning, investigators allegedly learnt of his involvement in the theft case and uncovered his extensive criminal record.
According to police, Abrar has been named in 68 criminal cases registered in Bengaluru city as well as Kolar and Yadgir districts. He had also failed to appear before various courts in connection with 39 pending NBWs and five proclamation cases, leading to his classification as a proclaimed offender.
The police said that following his arrest, nine additional NBWs were executed against him.
Abrar was produced before a court on June 17 and taken into police custody for further interrogation. He was subsequently remanded to judicial custody on June 20.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Vikram Amate, said the accused had remained absconding in multiple cases for several years and was wanted by police units across the state.
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