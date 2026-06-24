Man wanted in 68 cases caught over Rs 10,000 theft in Bengaluru

Syed Abrar has been named in 68 criminal cases registered in Bengaluru city as well as Kolar and Yadgir districts, the police said.

The Bengaluru police arrested a 38-year-old proclaimed offender allegedly involved in 68 criminal cases across Karnataka who had been evading arrest despite facing 39 non-bailable warrants (NBWs) and five proclamation proceedings, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Syed Abrar, 38, a resident of Yallareddy Circle in Kadugodi, was caught during the investigation of a house-breaking and theft case registered at Banaswadi police station earlier this year.

A resident of Kalyan Nagar, which falls under the Banaswadi police station limits, had alleged that unidentified people had broken into his house and stolen Rs 10,000 in cash while he was away in his native place between March 14 and March 23.