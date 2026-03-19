The inauguration trap: How a serial jewellery thief conned a Bengaluru woman out of her gold

The Bengaluru police have arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly duping a woman into handing over her jewellery using the pretext of a shop inauguration, and recovered gold and silver articles worth Rs 15 lakh, the police said Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Praveen Bhat, a resident of 1st Cross, Hosamane, Shivamogga. He has been booked under Sections 318(4) (cheating) and 303(2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the police, the case was registered at Rajajinagar Police Station following a complaint filed on February 25 by a resident of Prakashnagar. The complainant alleged that an unidentified man approached his father outside their house, claiming he was organising a shop inauguration and required married women to attend the ceremony. Trusting him, the family sent the complainant’s mother along with the accused.