Bengaluru police arrest prime accused, four others for murder attempt on KAMS secretary

The Bengaluru city police have arrested five persons, including the prime accused, in the assault and attempted murder case of D Shashi Kumar, the general secretary of the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS).

The city police identified the main accused as Ravi, a habitual offender and extortionist. “Ravi, who allegedly tried to murder Shashi Kumar, is the chief of the self-proclaimed Karnataka Vidyarthi Poshakara Jagruta Vedike (parents’ association). He had also rented out a house near Kumar’s residence for the assailants,” a police official said.

Ravi was arrested Thursday morning along with four other associates who had been absconding. The police have also recovered two country-made pistols and other weapons from them.

A gang of three masked men had attacked Kumar near his Mutyalanagar residence near Vidyaranyapura on July 29. The incident, caught on CCTV camera, shows him getting out of a car around 9 pm when suddenly three armed men rush in and beat him up.

Kumar got back into the car quickly and pulled out a licenced gun in self-defence, but the attackers had fled by then. Kumar escaped with minor injuries. Five persons were arrested shortly after the attack.

Bengaluru police said Ravi has nine cases against him, including one related to the abduction and extortion of a member of a school management in 2019 in which he was arrested and later let out on bail.