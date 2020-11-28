Bengaluru police arrest Nigerian national for cheating women through matrimonial sites

In September this year, Brieght met a 34-year-old woman from Whitefield on a matrimonial website where he identified himself as Swain Rajkishore.

A Nigerian national has been arrested by Bengaluru police for allegedly cheating a woman of Rs 25 lakh through a matrimonial site.

Whitefield Cyber Economic Narcotics (CEN) police in East Bengaluru have busted the scam and found that the accused and his associates siphoned crores of money by creating fake accounts on matrimonial websites.

The accused is identified as Brieght (25), a native of Nigeria living in Delhi with his wife Devain Brieght. In September this year, Brieght met a 34-year-old woman from Whitefield on a matrimonial website where he identified himself as Swain Rajkishore, a civil contractor and engineer.

After a few days of interaction, Brieght told her that he had to visit Malaysia for a project and asked her for financial help claiming that his money was stuck in a Scotland bank over security reasons. The woman then transferred him around Rs 25 lakh in multiple transactions between October 13 and October 16.

Realising that she had been cheated, the victim approached the police who then raided Brieght’s apartment in Delhi. According to police, they found that Brieght is involved in similar cases and might be part of a big network. An investigation has been ordered into the matter.

The police said Brieght and his wife along with another four-member gang is involved in the scam. Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Guruprasad G, inspector of Whitefield CEN police station said “the gang which was operating by creating fake accounts on matrimonial websites and were siphoning money from many. His wife, Devain also had created an account in the female name to cheat men. When we went to arrest Brieght, we found that all others were tipped off and had escaped.”

During the investigation, it was revealed that Brieght had at least 38 bank accounts in India and 30 bank accounts abroad where the money was diverted. From these accounts, the couple were sending money to their family members in Nigeria.

“We found many photos of men and women on their laptops which they showcased as themselves on matrimonial websites to cheat people. We suspect that the gang have siphoned about Rs 10 crore from people they met on matrimonial websites,” he added.

Apart from this, the police have also found that they did not have a valid Visa or passport. The police have seized Rs 8.50 lakh from various bank accounts, four laptops and 10 mobile phones. Police have taken Brieght to five days custody for further investigation on Saturday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.