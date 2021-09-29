Bengaluru Police arrest Nigerian actor on drug peddling charge

Bengaluru Police arrested a Nigerian actor here on Wednesday on charges of drug peddling.

The artist, Chekwume Malvin, has acted in more than 20 Bollywood, Kannada and Tamil movies, among others. Bengaluru East Division Police said that Malvin was in India under a medical visa and had also undergone a two-month training at the New York Film Academy in Mumbai.

Police nabbed Malvin from a building in HBR Layout in east Bengaluru after receiving a tip-off. “The accused primarily sold drugs to college students and businessmen,” SD Sharanappa, the DCP of East Division, said.

Malvin has acted in films such as Vishwaroopam, Singham, Anna Bond, Dilwale, Jamboo Savari, and Paramathma, among others. He has also essayed roles in three Nollywood movies.

Police have seized over 15 grams of MDMA, 250 ml of hash oil worth over Rs 7 lakh, mobile phones, Rs 2,500 cash and drugs worth Rs 8 lakh from the accused.

Malvin has been booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.