scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Bengaluru police arrest man who stole money using UPI apps on stolen phones

The man allegedly targeted people who posted property sale ads on social media sites like OLX.

Bengaluru police, Unified Payments Interface, UPI apps, Olx, Indian Express, India news, current affairsThe north-east CEN police "have arrested a cybercriminal from Anantapur and detected three cases,'' deputy commissioner of police Anoop Shetty said in a social media post.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Police in Bengaluru’s north-east division have arrested a man in connection with multiple cybercrimes in which mobile phones were stolen to steal money from bank accounts using UPI apps.

The north-east CEN police “have arrested a cybercriminal from Anantapur and detected three cases,” deputy commissioner of police Anoop Shetty said in a social media post.

The suspect, identified as Venugopal R, allegedly targeted people who posted property sale ads on social media sites like OLX.

“He would approach the victims by pretending to be a buyer. After gaining their confidence, he would persuade them to use UPI apps on their phone to buy something like tea or coffee. He would note the codes used to access the UPI apps and later steal the phones and disappear. The phones would then be used for UPI transactions in his favour,” said a police officer familiar with the investigation.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Acid Attack’ or ‘Same-S...Premium
UPSC Key- December 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Acid Attack’ or ‘Same-S...
The silent revolution of Nari ShaktiPremium
The silent revolution of Nari Shakti
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocatePremium
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocate

Venugopal stole over Rs 1.5 lakh from one of his victims in Bengaluru, the cybercrime police said.

“He was also involved in two other cases in Karnataka and crimes in Andhra Pradesh, Goa and Telangana. There are many cases where complaints were not filed,” the police officer said.

More from Bangalore

Venugopal would also sell the stolen phones afterwards, police said, adding that they had tracked him down on the basis of how he had used one such phone. The case in the north-east police division was registered two months ago.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-12-2022 at 11:19:15 pm
Next Story

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina rallies for forgotten compatriots

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close