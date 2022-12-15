Bengaluru police arrest man who stole money using UPI apps on stolen phones

Police in Bengaluru’s north-east division have arrested a man in connection with multiple cybercrimes in which mobile phones were stolen to steal money from bank accounts using UPI apps.

The north-east CEN police “have arrested a cybercriminal from Anantapur and detected three cases,” deputy commissioner of police Anoop Shetty said in a social media post.

The suspect, identified as Venugopal R, allegedly targeted people who posted property sale ads on social media sites like OLX.

“He would approach the victims by pretending to be a buyer. After gaining their confidence, he would persuade them to use UPI apps on their phone to buy something like tea or coffee. He would note the codes used to access the UPI apps and later steal the phones and disappear. The phones would then be used for UPI transactions in his favour,” said a police officer familiar with the investigation.

Venugopal stole over Rs 1.5 lakh from one of his victims in Bengaluru, the cybercrime police said.

“He was also involved in two other cases in Karnataka and crimes in Andhra Pradesh, Goa and Telangana. There are many cases where complaints were not filed,” the police officer said.

Venugopal would also sell the stolen phones afterwards, police said, adding that they had tracked him down on the basis of how he had used one such phone. The case in the north-east police division was registered two months ago.