Bengaluru Police arrest man who sexually assaulted minor girl

The police said he attacked an assistant sub-inspector with a knife, forcing them to open fire.

A 32-year-old man accused of abducting and sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl was shot at by Bengaluru Police before arresting him. The suspect, identified as Dinesh, a native of Chennai, was on the run until a police team traced him to the Okalipuram area on Monday. The police said he attacked an assistant sub-inspector with a knife, forcing them to open fire.

On Saturday night, Dinesh allegedly kidnapped a four-year-old girl from a railway station while her parents were sleeping near the reservation counter.

A senior police officer said, “When the girl’s parents were asleep, Dinesh carried the girl to another area and sexually assaulted her and fled the place, leaving behind the injured girl. The passersby who noticed the girl alerted the police, then we took her to KC General Hospital in Malleshwaram for treatment and started the investigation.”

The police formed a special team to nab the accused based on a complaint filed by the girl’s parents. A police inspector who led the team said, “After receiving the complaint, we first checked the CCTV footage from the railway station and found the suspect Dinesh abducting the child.”

“On Monday at 4.15 am we got information that the suspect is in Oklipuram area near to the Srirampura, and immediately we rushed to the spot to arrest him,” he added.

The police asked him to surrender but he allegedly stabbed one of them with a knife. Dinesh was then shot in the right leg and placed under arrest. The two were admitted to KC General Hospital for their injuries and are said to be out of danger.

“We are investigating that Dinesh is involved in more child abductions cases in the city and taken him to police custody for three days for further investigation,” the police inspector said.

An FIR is registered under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 363 (kidnapping) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

