Bengaluru police arrest interstate car thief from Rajasthan

The Bengaluru police have arrested an alleged interstate car thief from Rajasthan and recovered sport utility vehicles (SUVs) worth Rs 4 crore from his possession.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Shekhawath from Jodhpur in Rajasthan, has been involved in car thefts since 2003 and stolen at least 40 SUVs from various cities.

“The Amruthahalli police team has arrested Shekhawath who is an interstate offender. The accused used hacking devices and key making machines to unlock high-end cars,” said Anoop Shetty, Bengaluru city deputy commissioner of police (north east division).

The police said that the accused has cases pending against him in Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

“He stole only SUVs. He used to visit various cities across the country and identify cars which he could steal and after stealing them, he would drive them to Rajasthan and sell them,” said the police.

The Bengaluru police received a complaint by a car owner whose vehicle was stolen from the apartment parking lot on October 19 last year.

“Based on the complaint we analysed CCTV footage and identified the accused. We arrested him from Rajasthan recently and brought him to Bengaluru,” said the police.