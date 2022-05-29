Bengaluru police arrest high-end bicycle thief, recover 54 bicycles worth Rs 6 lakh

Bengaluru police on Saturday arrested a high-end bicycle thief in the city and recovered 54 bicycles, worth Rs 6 lakh, from him, officers said.

The police in Sudduguntepalya identified the accused as Balraj (48), a resident of Mylasandra. They had recently received a complaint regarding a bicycle theft following which officers checked the CCTV footage in the area and, upon investigation, found that Balraj was a habitual offender, the police said. Balraj had been out on bail after being arrested in a house theft case. A former resident of Tilak Nagar, he had recently shifted to Mylasandra, they added.

Deputy commissioner of police (south east) Srinath Mahadev Joshi said a case regarding the theft was registered on May 9. The complainant’s son had parked the bicycle inside their compound and left when Balraj escaped with it.

A police officer said some of the bicycles stolen by the accused cost Rs 60,000 and above and he sold them for Rs 3,000-4,000. He allegedly used the money to lead a lavish life. The officer added that most people do not report such thefts as bicycles do not have a registration number that can be used to track them down.

“Bicycles are also easy to steal and sell. The accused stole it from public places, houses and apartments. Though we have recovered 54 bicycles from him, we are yet to find the owners of the bicycles as many of them have not filed complaints,” the officer said.