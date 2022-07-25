Bengaluru police arrest food delivery agent from Assam on terror charges

Karnataka’s Central Crime Branch police have arrested a food delivery agent hailing from Assam on the suspicion of radicalising youths.

The suspect was identified as Akhtar Hussain, who had lived at BTP locality in Bengaluru’s Tilaknagar area with three friends since February 2020, according to police.

“We produced the suspect before a court and took him into 10-day police custody for further questioning. He was living with three other people. They have also been questioned but were let off as they have no links. However, we have asked them to appear whenever needed,” said a police officer.

A local resident said he had never interacted with Hussain as the latter worked mostly at night. “We used to see him during the night. Around 5pm on Sunday, some five police officials came and by 8pm, about 30 more police personnel came and picked him up,” he said.

The police officer said Hussain had radicalised youths but more information would be available only after further interrogation. A raid was conducted on another suspect, in Tamil Nadu, who allegedly had links with Hussain and he was also taken into custody, the officer added.

“We had inputs from agencies and based on them, a raid was conducted and the accused was taken into custody,” said city police commissioner C H Pratap Reddy.

The raid in Bengaluru was conducted in coordination with the state’s Internal Security Division and the intelligence wing, police said.