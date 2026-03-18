Bengaluru police arrest engineer from Bhopal in illegal arms case, seize 5 guns

The Bengaluru police said they recovered five guns and live rounds of ammunition from Irfan’s possession. (Representational image)

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police arrested an illegal arms supplier from Madhya Pradesh and recovered five firearms and over 50 rounds of ammunition, officials said on Wednesday.

The police identified the arrested accused as Irfan, 34, a civil engineer from Bhopal.

Last month a person travelling from Bhopal to Bengaluru was intercepted and found in possession of a pistol and five live rounds. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of two accused — Javed Alam, 19, from Bhopal and Syed Masood, 26, from Siddapura in Bengaluru.

Their interrogation led the police to Irfan, who was allegedly supplying arms. A CCB team, along with the local police from Bhopal, tracked him down and arrested him at his home.