Bengaluru police arrest engineer from Bhopal in illegal arms case, seize 5 guns

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The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police arrested an illegal arms supplier from Madhya Pradesh and recovered five firearms and over 50 rounds of ammunition, officials said on Wednesday.
The police identified the arrested accused as Irfan, 34, a civil engineer from Bhopal.
Last month a person travelling from Bhopal to Bengaluru was intercepted and found in possession of a pistol and five live rounds. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of two accused — Javed Alam, 19, from Bhopal and Syed Masood, 26, from Siddapura in Bengaluru.
Their interrogation led the police to Irfan, who was allegedly supplying arms. A CCB team, along with the local police from Bhopal, tracked him down and arrested him at his home.
The police said they recovered three countrymade pistols, one dismantled revolver, and additional live rounds of ammunition from Irfan’s possession. Earlier, one pistol and around 50 live rounds had already been seized from the other two accused.
Addressing a press conference, Commissioner of Police Seemant Kumar Singh said, “Based on the earlier arrest of two accused, our team travelled to Bhopal and apprehended the third accused. We have now seized a total of five weapons—one earlier and four in the latest operation—along with over 50 rounds of ammunition.”
He added that the investigation is now focused on tracing the source of the weapons. “We are sending teams to different places to identify where these pistols were manufactured and to track the larger network behind this supply chain,” he said.
The police suspect that Irfan may not be the main source and that a larger illegal arms manufacturing network could be involved.
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