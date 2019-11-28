Bengaluru police arrest criminal gang for honey trapping Karnataka politicians

The gang was apparently demanding large sums of money from a North Karnataka based politician and had threatened that they would upload his videos on various social media platforms. The gang was apparently demanding large sums of money from a North Karnataka based politician and had threatened that they would upload his videos on various social media platforms.

The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested a gang of eight people, including two women, who were honey-trapping and blackmailing some Karnataka politicians and businessmen by recording videos of their private moments with the women.

The gang was arrested by the police after a video of a North Karnataka politician began doing the rounds. According to the CCB sources, police have arrested the kingpin of the gang Raghavendra alias Raghu, who was involved in blackmailing the bigwigs and extorting crores of rupees from various individuals from last one year by threatening to leak their videos.

The gang was apparently demanding large sums of money from a North Karnataka based politician and had threatened that they would upload his videos on various social media platforms. Hence, the victim has approached the police to arrest the people harassing him.

Since the investigations are on, the CCB police are yet to reveal the identities of the accused. “The gang was sending a woman to meet with the bigwigs to establish a trusted relationship with them and once the victim starting having a rapport with the woman, they would book a hotel room where the gang would fix spy cameras and record the private movements. Later the videos were sent to the victims and blackmailing and extortion begun,” police sources said.

