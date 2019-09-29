Bengaluru Police arrest van driver who fled with Rs 99 lakh cash meant for ATMs

The Bengaluru city police on Sunday nabbed a 23-year-old who fled with Rs 99 lakh stolen from the vehicle of a cash logistics management company.

Pawan, a resident of Mandya, joined the company as a van driver a week ago. He ran away with the money on Friday while filling cash with three other staff members in ATMs in Bengaluru East division, the police said.

Banaswadi police officials said that Pawan drove away with the cash after the custodian and the two gunmen who accompanied him entered an ICICI Bank ATM in Kammanahalli.

“The three who saw Pawan moving the vehicle ahead of the kiosk, initially thought he was trying to park the vehicle a bit ahead on the busy road. But to their surprise, he drove away in the van and abandoned the vehicle near Lingarapuram flyover. The trio then tried chasing the driver but the accused managed to escape with the cash – which amounts to Rs 99 lakh – which was kept outside the locker,” police said.

The gunmen then alerted the police who found the abandoned vehicle with cash left untouched in lockers. The police scanned CCTV footage from the area which helped them trace Pawan.

Banaswadi police said, “The team failed to follow the Standard Operating Procedure while handling cash which led to the incident taking place. Lapses on the part of the staff cannot be ignored.”

Prior to joining the company, Pawan had undergone a background verification process but no criminal record was found in his name.