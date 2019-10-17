Alliance University Chancellor arrested in connection with former VC’s ‘murder’

The Bengaluru City Police Thursday arrested the Chancellor and an executive of Alliance University in connection with the murder of the varsity’s former vice-chancellor Ayyappa Dore.

DCP (North) N Shashikumar told indianexpress.com that Sudhir G Angur, Chancellor of Alliance University, and Suraj Singh, his associate working as an executive in the varsity, were arrested from BTM Layout in Bengaluru.

“It has been found that the two have been instrumental in planning the murder in a bid to get an upper hand over Madhukar Angur, the prime suspect’s brother, with whom the deceased had close ties,” he said.

The DCP further said the search for another seven suspects was still underway and the arrested would be interrogated for more leads to find the others.

Dore (53), was hacked to death on Tuesday night and his body was found the next day in a pool of blood in HMT ground, next to RT Nagar police station.

Investigating officers probing the case said a group of five to six people was following the movements of the victim since 2 pm on Tuesday afternoon.

“Around 5 pm on Tuesday, Dore, along with his family, went out for a function after which they returned home at 10.30 pm. At around 10.45 pm, the victim went for a night walk when the gang, waiting outside his residence, hacked him recklessly,” a senior officer said.

Dore, who happened to be a close aide of Madhukar — the former Chancellor of the varsity, was believed to have helped him in legal battles against Sudhir and his faction of employees in the varsity.

“They planned to eliminate Dore, who also held government positions earlier, as they feared that his influence with top politicians and bureaucrats would result in their downfall,” police said.

The police said necessary steps would be taken to ensure Madhukar was given security if he approached the police stating any threat to his life.

A former RTI activist, Dore also served as the chairperson of a committee formed by the Siddaramaiah-led government to look into irregularities of private universities functioning in the state.