scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Bengaluru police arrest 5 smugglers, seize Rs 2.68 crore worth of Red Sanders

The police said none of the arrested men is the kingpin and that they are questioning them further.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
July 27, 2022 2:06:47 pm
sander smuggling, indian expressThe Bengaluru police have arrested five members of a gang and seized about 1,693 kg of red sanders worth Rs 2.68 crore that were illegally stored at a farmhouse. (Express Photo)

The Bengaluru police have arrested five members of a gang and seized about 1,693 kg of red sanders worth Rs 2.68 crore that were illegally stored at a farmhouse in the city, officials have said.

Sources in the police said that Vinod and another person called Ajay came to the Timber Layout near the Satellite Bus Stand on Mysuru Road on July 22 to sell 113 kg of red sanders. The red sanders were smuggled from Andhra Pradesh and were being sold in Karnataka. The Byatarayanapura police, who received information about the sale, managed to nab Vinod while the others escaped.

“During questioning, he revealed that they had stored huge amounts of sanders in a dry water sump in the farmhouse. The police are yet to trace the owner of the farmhouse and have written a letter to the authorities seeking details,” said Bengaluru police commissioner C H Pratap Reddy Tuesday.

The police said that Vinod is a native of Tamil Nadu and was working at the farmhouse for the last 15 days. Based on Vinod’s information, the police arrested Lakshmaiah, Sanjay, Raju, and Krishna from the Nelamangala area on Sunday afternoon.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...Premium
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...

However, the police said none of the arrested men is the kingpin and that they are questioning them further.

According to the police, the seized red sanders are said to be 40-50 years old and officials are yet to find out how it was smuggled to Karnataka and how they got hold of customers to sell them.

More from Bangalore

 

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Larger plants, more jobs: Gains of early movers on labour reforms

2

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

3

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

4

Delhi Confidential: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress

5

DGCA: Rise in technical snags due to Covid lockdowns, curtailed flight ops

Featured Stories

Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the M...
Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the M...
Explained: Jane Goodall and the Barbie doll modelled on her
Explained: Jane Goodall and the Barbie doll modelled on her
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
'Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wasted':...
'Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wasted':...
Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

'Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wasted': Kharge

'Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wasted': Kharge

Premium
Yasin Malik admitted to hospital after hunger strike in Tihar jail

Yasin Malik admitted to hospital after hunger strike in Tihar jail

Another Tamil Nadu student dies by suicide, fourth case this month

Another Tamil Nadu student dies by suicide, fourth case this month

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

How do we know when a recession has begun?
Explained

How do we know when a recession has begun?

How chess became a victim of Taliban's policies in Afghanistan

How chess became a victim of Taliban's policies in Afghanistan

Premium
This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like
Saudi Arabia

This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement