Bengaluru police arrest 5 smugglers, seize Rs 2.68 crore worth of Red Sanders

The Bengaluru police have arrested five members of a gang and seized about 1,693 kg of red sanders worth Rs 2.68 crore that were illegally stored at a farmhouse in the city, officials have said.

Sources in the police said that Vinod and another person called Ajay came to the Timber Layout near the Satellite Bus Stand on Mysuru Road on July 22 to sell 113 kg of red sanders. The red sanders were smuggled from Andhra Pradesh and were being sold in Karnataka. The Byatarayanapura police, who received information about the sale, managed to nab Vinod while the others escaped.

“During questioning, he revealed that they had stored huge amounts of sanders in a dry water sump in the farmhouse. The police are yet to trace the owner of the farmhouse and have written a letter to the authorities seeking details,” said Bengaluru police commissioner C H Pratap Reddy Tuesday.

The police said that Vinod is a native of Tamil Nadu and was working at the farmhouse for the last 15 days. Based on Vinod’s information, the police arrested Lakshmaiah, Sanjay, Raju, and Krishna from the Nelamangala area on Sunday afternoon.

However, the police said none of the arrested men is the kingpin and that they are questioning them further.

According to the police, the seized red sanders are said to be 40-50 years old and officials are yet to find out how it was smuggled to Karnataka and how they got hold of customers to sell them.