Bengaluru police arrest 4 for kidnapping, robbing self-styled spiritual healer

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The Bengaluru police Friday said they have arrested four men for allegedly kidnapping a self-styled spiritual healer, assaulting him, and robbing him of Rs 4.25 lakh after luring him on the pretext of performing certain rituals.
The accused have been identified as Arif and Adil, both from Tumakuru, Imran from Chikkabanavara, and Khadeer from RT Nagar. They were arrested by personnel from the Sampigehalli police station following a complaint lodged by Yelahanka resident Mohammed Tariq Hussain.
According to the police, Arif had contacted Hussain a few days before the incident, requesting him to “perform rituals for peace and prosperity at his house”. The police said Arif allegedly transferred Rs 10,000 as an advance payment.
On June 29, Arif allegedly informed Hussain that a car had been arranged to pick him up. However, after he got into the vehicle, the accused allegedly restrained him and drove him towards the outskirts of Tumakuru.
During the journey, Adil allegedly confronted Hussain over an earlier financial dispute, claiming he had previously paid him for a ritual that had not yielded the promised results. When Hussain allegedly refused to return the money, the accused assaulted him with machetes and other sharp weapons, causing injuries, the police said.
Investigators said the accused then accessed the victim’s mobile phone after obtaining his password and UPI PIN. They allegedly transferred Rs 13,000 digitally before taking him to a private bank the next day, where they forced him to sign withdrawal slips and withdrew Rs 4.25 lakh from his account.
After taking the cash, the accused allegedly drove Hussain to the outskirts of Doddaballapur, threatened him with dire consequences if he approached the police, returned his mobile phone, and fled.
“Based on the victim’s complaint and technical evidence, we traced and arrested all four accused. We are investigating the financial transactions and verifying whether they were involved in similar offences elsewhere,” a senior police officer said.
A case has been registered at the Sampigehalli police station, and all four accused have been remanded in judicial custody.
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