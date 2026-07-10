Bengaluru police arrest 4 for kidnapping, robbing self-styled spiritual healer

A case has been registered at the Sampigehalli police station, and all four accused have been remanded in judicial custody. (Representative Image)

The Bengaluru police Friday said they have arrested four men for allegedly kidnapping a self-styled spiritual healer, assaulting him, and robbing him of Rs 4.25 lakh after luring him on the pretext of performing certain rituals.

The accused have been identified as Arif and Adil, both from Tumakuru, Imran from Chikkabanavara, and Khadeer from RT Nagar. They were arrested by personnel from the Sampigehalli police station following a complaint lodged by Yelahanka resident Mohammed Tariq Hussain.

According to the police, Arif had contacted Hussain a few days before the incident, requesting him to “perform rituals for peace and prosperity at his house”. The police said Arif allegedly transferred Rs 10,000 as an advance payment.