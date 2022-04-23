Bengaluru police arrest 2 thieves, solve 22 house robbery cases

The Bengaluru police Friday cracked 22 cases at one go by arresting two thieves who had carried out a series of house thefts in the city and recovered gold worth Rs 79.64 lakh and several other valuables.

According to the police, Vinod Kumar alias Sharif, a habitual offender with several theft cases against his name, and Rohit Mondal learnt to commit house thefts by watching YouTube videos. The police said that Kumar, who hails from Hyderabad, was arrested in six house theft cases in 2015.

After he got bail, he went to Kolkata to work as a cab driver and it was there that he met Mondal, police said. In 2020, Kumar allegedly moved to Bengaluru with his wife, a Bangladeshi, and later asked Mondal to join him. According to the police, Kumar wanted to move to Europe and decided to steal to make easy money.

After seven house theft cases were reported in Sanjaynagar police station where the window grills were cut open, a special team was formed for night patrolling and Kumar and Mondal were caught.

The police said that they have cracked nine cases in Sanjaynagar, four in Banaswadi police limits, two each in Jnanabharathi, JC Nagar, Kodigehalli and Soladevanahalli and 1 in RT Nagar police limits. The police have recovered gold worth Rs 79.64 lakh, three laptops, 10 mobiles phones, six iPads, 30 watches, two cameras, one PlayStation, two 2-wheelers and Rs 2 lakh cash.