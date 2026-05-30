RCB in IPL final: No public celebrations, no bike rallies, says Bengaluru police

Last year, RCB won its first IPL trophy after an 18-year wait by beating the Punjab Kings. The celebrations, however, were marred by a stampede at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which led to 11 people dying. (File Photo)

With Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gearing up to play the Tata IPL 2026 final on Sunday, the Bengaluru city police have issued a public advisory, urging citizens to maintain peace and discipline during and after the match.

Special precautionary measures will be taken across the city to prevent untoward incidents, traffic congestion, and law and order issues during celebrations linked to the match, the police said on Friday.

Last year, after RCB won the IPL trophy on the night of June 3, a celebration was held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which resulted in a stampede, leading to the deaths of 11 people.