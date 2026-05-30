RCB in IPL final: No public celebrations, no bike rallies, says Bengaluru police

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With Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gearing up to play the Tata IPL 2026 final on Sunday, the Bengaluru city police have issued a public advisory, urging citizens to maintain peace and discipline during and after the match.
Special precautionary measures will be taken across the city to prevent untoward incidents, traffic congestion, and law and order issues during celebrations linked to the match, the police said on Friday.
Last year, after RCB won the IPL trophy on the night of June 3, a celebration was held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which resulted in a stampede, leading to the deaths of 11 people.
According to the advisory issued on Friday, the public has been instructed not to hold celebrations in public places after the announcement of the final result. Authorities have also barred the installation of LED screens facing roads without prior permission from the departments concerned.
The police also said that live match screenings should not be arranged outside malls, pubs, or other establishments in a manner visible to the general public. The advisory also prohibits bursting crackers and the use of dangerous materials during celebrations. Citizens have been asked to maintain peace in crowded areas and cooperate with police personnel and traffic officials.
Activities, including bike rallies, over-speeding, performing stunts, unnecessary honking and blocking roads, have also been strictly prohibited, the police said.
The police also warned against the consumption of alcohol in public places, creating public nuisance, engaging in fights, or behaving indecently during celebrations.
People have been advised not to circulate provocative posts, hateful content or rumours on social media. The advisory further cautioned against provoking or insulting supporters of rival teams under the guise of match celebrations, stating that such acts could lead to clashes.
The police appealed to the public to celebrate responsibly and said maintaining public peace, safety and law and order was a collective responsibility.
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