Bihar labourer arrested for sexually assaulting minor daughter in Bengaluru

The police in Bengaluru South district arrested a 30-year-old labourer from Bihar for allegedly sexually assaulting his minor daughter, who has a hearing impairment, officers said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident came to light after the girl developed severe abdominal pain about a week ago. Her stepmother took her to a nearby private hospital, where doctors suspected sexual assault and alerted the District Child Protection Unit.

Officials who visited the hospital subsequently confirmed that the girl had been sexually assaulted. As the girl has a hearing impairment and could not communicate verbally, a sign-language interpreter was brought in to speak to her, the police said.