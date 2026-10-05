Bihar labourer arrested for sexually assaulting minor daughter in Bengaluru

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The police in Bengaluru South district arrested a 30-year-old labourer from Bihar for allegedly sexually assaulting his minor daughter, who has a hearing impairment, officers said on Monday.
According to the police, the incident came to light after the girl developed severe abdominal pain about a week ago. Her stepmother took her to a nearby private hospital, where doctors suspected sexual assault and alerted the District Child Protection Unit.
Officials who visited the hospital subsequently confirmed that the girl had been sexually assaulted. As the girl has a hearing impairment and could not communicate verbally, a sign-language interpreter was brought in to speak to her, the police said.
However, she could not provide clear information about the person responsible for the assault.
The police initially registered a case against an unidentified person under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.
During the investigation, the police questioned the girl’s father, who allegedly behaved as though he was unaware of the incident.
However, CCTV footage from around the rented house where the family was staying raised suspicion about him, the police said.
“During questioning, he confessed to the crime. He was subsequently arrested and produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody,” a police officer said.
According to the police, the girl was born to the man’s first wife, who died following an illness.
The man and his second wife have three children, taking the total number of children in the household to four.
The police said further investigations are underway.
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