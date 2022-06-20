In Bengaluru, PM Narendra Modi says innovators, job and wealth creators will drive 21st-century India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the India of the 21st century would be driven by innovators, job and wealth creators. He was speaking after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for infrastructure projects worth over Rs 27,000 crore in the Karnataka capital.

“We opened space and defence to the Indian youth where they can try and test their vision and ideas. For several decades, only government agencies were part of defence and space research. We have now opened it for the youth. Our aim is to create a level playing field for the government and private sectors to become the leader in cutting-edge technology,” he added.

“The multimodal connectivity plan spent 40 years just over discussions and nothing really emerged. I promise to solve the issues in the next 40 months and the double-engine (BJP at the Centre and state) government will take measures to decongest Bengaluru. If it were done (on time), Bengaluru would have been a different city,” he said.

Amid raging protests over the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, the prime minister said some decisions might look unfair temporarily but would be beneficial in the future.

“The journey to reform the startup ecosystem was not easy. Time will show the reform. Some decisions and some reforms may look unfair temporarily but with time, the country will enjoy their benefits. Reforms take us to new goals,” he said, without mentioning the military recruitment scheme, under which armed forces hire personnel for a four-year period and demobilise 75 per cent of the intake every year. It has triggered violent protests across the country.

Speaking about the startup ecosystem of Bengaluru, Modi said the city was a success story of the 21st century that inspired Atmanirbhar Bharat. “This city has already shown the ability of youth, entrepreneurship, innovation and private-sector involvement. It is a city of dreams and it teaches the people to change their mindsets,” he said.

“Before 2014, it would take about 800 days to establish 10,000 startups in the country. But after we came into power, we have been able to establish 10,000 startups in fewer than 200 days. From a few hundred startups in 2014, we have been able to have more than 70,000 startups today,” he added.

Modi laid the foundation stone for the Bengaluru suburban rail project, which will connect Bengaluru with its suburbs and satellite townships. The project, which is to be built at a cost of over Rs 15,700 crore, envisages four corridors with a total route length of over 148 km. The prime minister will also lay the foundation stones for the redevelopment of the Bengaluru Cantonment and Yesvantpur Junction railway stations at a cost of Rs 500 crore and Rs 375 crore respectively.

He also dedicated India’s first air-conditioned railway station, Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Station at Baiyappanahalli, which is developed on the lines of a modern airport at a cost of Rs 315 crore. He also gave the green signal for 100 per cent electrification of the Konkan railway line (about 740 km) from Roha (Maharashtra) to Thokur (Karnataka) by flagging off electric trains from Udupi, Madagaon and Ratnagiri. The electrification of the Konkan railway line has been done at a cost of 1,280 crore. The prime minister will also dedicate to the nation two projects of railway-line doubling–Arsikere to Tumkuru (around 96 km) and Yelahanka to Penukonda (around 120 km)–by flagging off passenger trains and MEMU service respectively. The two line doubling projects have been developed at a cost of Rs 750 crore and Rs 1,100 crore respectively.

Modi laid the foundation stones for two sections of the Bengaluru Ring Road project. The project to be developed at a cost of Rs 2,280 crore will help reduce the traffic congestion in the city. Modi will also lay the foundation stones for various other road projects–six-laning of the Nelamangala-Tumkur section of NH48, widening of the Punjalkatte-Charmadi section of NH73, rehabilitation and upgrade of a section of NH69. The cumulative cost to be incurred in these projects is about Rs 3,150 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone for the Multimodal Logistics Park, which is being developed at Muddalinganahalli, about 40 km from Bengaluru, at a cost of Rs 1,800 crore. It is expected to help in lowering the transportation, handling and secondary freight costs.