Bengaluru: PM Modi inaugurates Centre for Brain Research and lays foundation for Bagchi Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital at IISc

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday inaugurated the Centre for Brain Research (CBR) and laid the foundation for Bagchi Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.

Modi was accompanied by IISc director Govindan Rangarajan, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and co-founder of Infosys Kris Gopalakrishnan.

After the event, Modi tweeted, “Glad to inaugurate the Centre for Brain Research at @iiscbangalore. The joy is greater because I also had the honour of laying the foundation stone for this project. This Centre will be at the forefront of research on how to manage brain related disorders.”

“At a time when every nation must give topmost importance to healthcare, efforts like the Bagchi Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital assume great importance. In the times to come, it will strengthen healthcare capacities and encourage pioneering research in the sector,” he added.

In 2014, Kris Gopalakrishnan announced a grant of Rs 225 crore from Pratiksha Trust, an NGO he co-founded with his wife Sudha Gopalakrishnan, toward the setting up of CBR. The IISc in February inked a partnership with philanthropists Susmita and Subroto Bagchi, and Radha and N S Parthasarathy who collectively donated Rs 425 crore to set up a postgraduate medical school along with a multi-speciality hospital on its campus.

The CBR has been developed as a one-of-its-kind research facility and focuses on conducting vital research to provide evidence-based public health interventions to manage age-related brain disorders. The 832-bed Bagchi Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital will be developed on the IISc campus and help integrate science, engineering and medicine at the prestigious institute, officials said. It will provide a major push to clinical research in the country and will work towards finding innovative solutions that will help in the improvement of healthcare services in the country, they added.