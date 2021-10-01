Bengaluru: Pilot training to resume at Jakkur flying school after 4 years

After a gap of four years, pilot training courses are set to resume at the Government Flying Training School (GFTS) in Jakkur, Bengaluru. Youth Services and Sports Minister KC Narayan Gowda said development works at the aerodrome, including runway improvement work, will be completed next week.

Gowda said posts at the institute remained vacant for many years which led to suspension of operations. “Now we have decided to restart the school by filling the vacant posts,” he added.

Efforts are also underway to take action against buildings violating guidelines issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Gowda said. “The flying training school currently has seven aircraft, five of which are in working condition. Three experienced pilots will train the students,” he said.

After a gap of 4 years, pilot training courses are set to resume at the Govt Flying Training School, in Jakkur, #Bengaluru. Youth Services & Sports Minister KC Narayan Gowda said development works at aerodrome, including runway work will complete in the next week. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/Tvqea28MQ4 — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) October 1, 2021

Officials said 34 students have enrolled for the flying course. “The fee structure for the 18-month course will be Rs 37 lakh for students from Karnataka and Rs 42 lakh for others. Students from BPL families and other reserved categories will be charged Rs 10 lakh,” Gowda said.

The state government, along with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), is surveying a radius of 5 km around the school to identify buildings that are above 45 m in height in violation of DGCA guidelines, he informed.

Set up in 1950, GFTS is one of the oldest flying schools in the country. The state-owned institute offers tenured programmes for Commercial Pilot License (CPL) and Private Pilot License (PPL). GFTS is spread over an area of 214 acres in north Bengaluru and includes facilities for flight training, area leased to private parties for hangars and maintenance activities, and other common facilities including airstrip, fuel station and so on.