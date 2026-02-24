Know Your City: The passion keeping Bengaluru’s homing pigeon legacy alive

If you happen to spot a flock of sleek pigeons flying in formation through the morning skies of Bengaluru, take a minute and watch where they descend. You may have just witnessed a group of homing pigeons returning to their keeper after their daily exercise.

Pigeon keeping and racing have long been a popular pastime in India. Once a beloved tradition in Kolkata, these days, Chennai is a big hub, with Bengaluru too boasting of nearly a 100 enthusiasts training and racing their birds.

The city’s formal association with the sport dates back to the 1920s, when the Bangalore Homing Society was established. Today, the legacy has been carried forward by groups such as the Karnataka Racing Pigeon Club (KRPC) and the Bangalore Racing Pigeon Society (BRPS).

ALSO READ | ‘People need to know’: Former Pune corporator who lost daughter to pigeon-borne infection aims to spread awareness

Keepers of racing and homing pigeons stand apart from other enthusiasts. They do not breed birds for their visual appearance (like fancy pigeons) or ability to perform tricks (like tumbling pigeons), but look out for ones that have speed and strength, and can navigate their way home hundreds of kilometres away.

Building a loft of racing pigeons is also not something that happens overnight—it takes years of effort to assemble a collection of birds capable of competing. The hobby demands dedication, and remains a lifelong passion for many, like business consultant Jason S S, the former BRPS secretary whose fascination with pigeons began in the 1980s when he and his friends spent time after school with birds owned by a schoolmate.

Jason does not currently keep pigeons of his own, but helps others out enthusiasts with rearing and training these birds at their lofts. A typical morning at a racing loft follows a routine, he says. “The birds are let out to fly, with males and females released at different times. The loft is then cleaned. One of the things we check is the droppings, as they can indicate early signs of illness. Then, they come back in for feeding and spend the rest of the day in the lofts. You might also fly them in the evenings, and they can return before sunset to rest,” he explains.

Story continues below this ad

Monitoring instinct, health, and route maps

Training these birds is a multifaceted art. For instance, birds that land with high energy after a morning flight can be released further away for the next flight. Not every pigeon has the strongest homing instincts, so the keeper has to identify the ones that do — this ensures they return home swiftly, without taking shelter in urban environments overnight, where they might be exposed to predators like cats or hawks.

Races also assess their health. “When you race, you hear that somebody’s bird did well, coming back stronger or faster. Then you think—why are some birds tired when they return, or more energetic? Then you share what grains have been fed, what kind of water. As an individual, when you don’t have a benchmark, you can’t test,” says Jason.

ALSO READ | Who is development really for? Ask Delhi’s pigeons

Before holding such races, considerable thought goes into charting the route. Hills, for instance, are avoided, as birds of prey may nest there. The racing season itself begins towards the end of the year, as the warmer months bring thermal currents that predators like hawks use to fly high before attacking. Even the location of Bengaluru airport is taken into account. Obstacles such as powerlines are also accounted for, as these pigeons can reach peak speeds of 90 kmph.

Story continues below this ad

The actual race, in terms of time taken, often takes a back seat to the daily effort that goes into caring for these birds. A pigeon fancier must scrutinise every facet of his birds’ diet, setting up mixes of grains and seeds to suit their requirements. Looking after their health also largely rests in the hands of the keeper, as very few veterinarians in India specialise in treating birds like pigeons—though the Bengaluru community does have the advantage of a veterinary research centre and a veterinarian who is a racing society member. The expenses are no small matter: Jason estimates that for a loft of 40-50 pigeons, monthly food costs can cross Rs 5,000.

Many pigeon keepers today are veterans who have been involved for years. As for newcomers, Jason believes that it is an appropriate hobby for primary school students, but better avoided by those who have upcoming final exams, whether in school or college. He also warns newcomers against getting too attached to the idea of winning. “Keeping birds only for the sake of winning is not right,” he says.