How a photographer’s ‘house hunting’ turned into a Rs 55 lakh gold burglary in Bengaluru

The recovered property has been valued at Rs 55 lakh.(Image generated using Google Gemini)

A house key left casually in a shoe rack proved costly for a family in Bengaluru’s Whitefield and ultimately led the police to a 32-year-old photographer accused of stealing gold ornaments worth Rs 55 lakh.

The Whitefield police arrested Kiran, a professional photographer, and recovered 348 grams of stolen gold jewellery following a swift investigation aided by CCTV footage, a senior officer said Tuesday.

According to the police, the burglary took place on February 11 in Nagondanahalli under the Whitefield police limits.

The complainant had locked the house before stepping out and left the key inside a shoe rack outside the door, reportedly so that family members could access it later. When the family returned that evening, they found the door ajar and gold ornaments weighing 348 grams missing from a cupboard.