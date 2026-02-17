How a photographer’s ‘house hunting’ turned into a Rs 55 lakh gold burglary in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru police said the burglary occurred on February 11 in Nagondanahalli, and that they detained the suspect near Varthur Kodi on February 13.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruFeb 17, 2026 05:29 PM IST
gold burglary in BengaluruThe recovered property has been valued at Rs 55 lakh.(Image generated using Google Gemini)
A house key left casually in a shoe rack proved costly for a family in Bengaluru’s Whitefield and ultimately led the police to a 32-year-old photographer accused of stealing gold ornaments worth Rs 55 lakh.

The Whitefield police arrested Kiran, a professional photographer, and recovered 348 grams of stolen gold jewellery following a swift investigation aided by CCTV footage, a senior officer said Tuesday.

According to the police, the burglary took place on February 11 in Nagondanahalli under the Whitefield police limits.

The complainant had locked the house before stepping out and left the key inside a shoe rack outside the door, reportedly so that family members could access it later. When the family returned that evening, they found the door ajar and gold ornaments weighing 348 grams missing from a cupboard.

After the family lodged a complaint, a case of house break-in and theft was registered, and special teams were formed to scan CCTV footage from the surrounding area.

Investigators traced suspicious movements captured on camera and zeroed in on a man seen loitering near the building. On February 13, the police detained the suspect near Varthur Kodi.

During interrogation, Kiran allegedly told the police that he had visited the area to look for a house to rent. While passing by, he noticed the key was kept in the shoe rack, a spot often used by residents to hide spare keys. He then used the key to unlock the door, entered the house, and fled with the valuables.

The police said the accused was in the process of disposing of the stolen gold when he was tracked down. Acting on his disclosure, officers recovered the entire 348 grams of jewellery from his house.

They said that the recovered property has been valued at Rs 55 lakh.

The accused was produced before a jurisdictional court on February 14 and remanded to judicial custody.

