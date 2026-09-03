Bengaluru medical shop owner hacked to death had been asked to stay alert

Sources in the Bengaluru police have said that the police had cautioned medical shop owner Syed Suhail to remain alert before he was fatally attacked, amid an ongoing rivalry between two groups.

Pharmacist Suhail, 37, was hacked to death with machetes by a group of men in the middle of a traffic jam in Bengaluru’s Madiwala on August 22.

After the police alert, Suhail and his associates had approached the Central Crime Branch (CCB) over concerns about his safety, sources said.

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The caution was not based on any specific intelligence about a planned attack on Suhail, according to sources, but based on his association with three men accused in the January murder of rowdy-sheeter Syed Shabbir. Suhail had allegedly helped the three men secure bail in the case. Suhail’s brothers Kaleem and Nazeer had also been arrested in connection with the case.