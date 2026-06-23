Bengaluru PG owner dies after cricket bat assault; 2 students held

The accused, Rakesh (left), a 21-year-old final-year BCom student, and Don Brite Son (right), a 20-year-old first-year BBA student, were not residents of the PG, according to the police.

A 37-year-old paying guest (PG) owner in Bengaluru allegedly died after he was assaulted with a cricket bat by two college students following an argument over the use of tap water. The students were arrested on Tuesday.

The police identified the victim as Madhav Matle, 37, the owner of Laxmi Narasimha PG on Kasturinagar Main Road.

According to the police, the incident took place between 6 pm and 6.30 pm in front of the PG premises. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused, Rakesh, 21, a final-year BCom student, and Don Brite Son, 20, a first-year BBA student, were not residents of the PG.

According to the investigation, the duo allegedly used a tap inside the PG premises to wash their legs after consuming alcohol. Matle allegedly objected to their actions, which led to a heated argument.