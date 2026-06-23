Bengaluru PG owner dies after cricket bat assault; 2 students held

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 37-year-old paying guest (PG) owner in Bengaluru allegedly died after he was assaulted with a cricket bat by two college students following an argument over the use of tap water. The students were arrested on Tuesday.
The police identified the victim as Madhav Matle, 37, the owner of Laxmi Narasimha PG on Kasturinagar Main Road.
According to the police, the incident took place between 6 pm and 6.30 pm in front of the PG premises. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused, Rakesh, 21, a final-year BCom student, and Don Brite Son, 20, a first-year BBA student, were not residents of the PG.
According to the investigation, the duo allegedly used a tap inside the PG premises to wash their legs after consuming alcohol. Matle allegedly objected to their actions, which led to a heated argument.
During the altercation, Matle reportedly picked up a cricket bat and attempted to assault the men. The police said the accused snatched the bat from him and assaulted him with it. Matle sustained grievous injuries. He was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries about two hours after the incident.
Following the assault, the accused fled the scene. The Ramamurthy Nagar police traced and arrested both accused early on Tuesday.
The police suspect the accused had consumed alcohol before the incident. However, as some time had elapsed between the incident and their arrest, the authorities sent them for a medical examination to determine the extent of alcohol consumption.
A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram