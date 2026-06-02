Thieves sneak into Bengaluru PG, steal 8 phones from sleeping residents

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Two unidentified men allegedly walked into a men’s paying guest (PG) accommodation in south Bengaluru early on May 29 and stole eight mobile phones that had been left charging beside sleeping residents, the police said on Monday.
The theft was reported at Sai Aradhya Luxury PG for Gents on Kudlu Main Road in Hosapalya, under the Bandepalya police station limits.
Investigators said the hostel did not have a security guard on duty at the time of the theft, making it easier for the suspects to enter and leave unnoticed.
According to the complaint filed by Darshan, a cab driver staying at the PG, he returned from work around 11 pm on May 28 and plugged in his two mobile phones for charging before going to sleep. Several other residents in his room and adjoining rooms had also left their phones on charge overnight.
“When Darshan woke up around 6 am the next day, both his phones were missing. A check by other residents revealed that eight mobile phones had disappeared from different rooms in the hostel,” said an officer.
The police said CCTV footage from the building showed two men entering the premises during the night and moving through the hostel floors before leaving with the stolen devices.
“The suspects appear to have targeted phones that were left charging near the beds. Preliminary investigation suggests they moved from room to room and took advantage of doors that had not been locked from the inside. The residents were asleep, and most of them realised their phones were missing only in the morning. We are analysing CCTV footage and working to identify the accused,” the officer added.
A case has been registered at Bandepalya police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway.
The police said such thefts are ncommon in PG accommodations, where residents often leave room doors unlocked to allow roommates or friends returning late at night to enter without disturbing others.
“Many residents either keep the doors unlocked or leave spare keys near the entrance, under doormats, or in other easily accessible locations. Thieves often take advantage of these practices,” a senior officer said.
The police have advised PG residents to ensure that all occupants of a room have separate keys rather than relying on unlocked doors or shared spare keys. “If two people are sharing a room, both should ideally have a key. Residents should avoid leaving keys near doorsteps or in common hiding spots as these locations are usually the first places checked by offenders. Basic precautions such as locking doors from inside and securing valuables can significantly reduce the risk of theft,” the officer added.
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