Thieves sneak into Bengaluru PG, steal 8 phones from sleeping residents

Investigators said the hostel did not have a security guard on duty at the time of the theft, making it easier for the suspects to enter and leave unnoticed. (Representational image)

Two unidentified men allegedly walked into a men’s paying guest (PG) accommodation in south Bengaluru early on May 29 and stole eight mobile phones that had been left charging beside sleeping residents, the police said on Monday.

The theft was reported at Sai Aradhya Luxury PG for Gents on Kudlu Main Road in Hosapalya, under the Bandepalya police station limits.

Investigators said the hostel did not have a security guard on duty at the time of the theft, making it easier for the suspects to enter and leave unnoticed.

According to the complaint filed by Darshan, a cab driver staying at the PG, he returned from work around 11 pm on May 28 and plugged in his two mobile phones for charging before going to sleep. Several other residents in his room and adjoining rooms had also left their phones on charge overnight.