Expired curd, bed bug spray: What Bengaluru food safety raid on PGs found

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The Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) department on Friday extended its food quality and hygiene inspections to paying guest (PG) accommodations in Bengaluru, issuing notices to 23 of the 64 facilities inspected for stocking stale food and unhygienic conditions.
The food safety inspectors checked food preparation and storage methods, shelf life/use-by periods, kitchen hygiene, quality of food articles, storage of raw materials, and labelling of food articles.
“In some PGs, expired curd, Swastik Bisibele Bath powder, rice flour, synthetic food colour, black pepper and misbranded mixture were found to be in use, and such food articles were seized as per the provisions of law,” the office of the FSDA commissioner said on Friday evening.
At one of the PGs, identified as Nandana Elite PG in Bommasandra, a bed bug repellent was kept on the dining table along with food, and non-food materials were stored with drinking water facilities and “in view of these violations, the dining area was sealed,” the FSDA said.
All PG owners and people handling food have been instructed to strictly comply with food safety and hygiene rules, the statement said. “The department has directed that food articles shall be stored safely, quality raw materials shall be used, proper hygiene shall be maintained in kitchens and food preparation areas, and expired food articles shall not be used or distributed under any circumstances,” the statement added.
The FSDA has been on a checking spree over the last three weeks following similar exercises carried out in cities like Mumbai. Kitchens and food storage systems at five-star hotels, top restaurants, and clubs have been inspected.
On September 3, the FSDA inspected the kitchen of the cabinet hall at the Vidhana Soudha, where a cabinet meeting of ministers under the leadership of Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar was held. The cabinet hall kitchen was found to be well maintained, the FSDA said. In terms of food storage and labelling, “all items are clearly labelled with manufacturing and expiry dates,” it added.
On Thursday, the FSDA also inspected the kitchen and food storage at the Chairman’s Club in Dollars Colony, north Bengaluru, and found alleged violations, including storage of 40 kg of expired chilli, improper labelling of bread crumbs, and highly unhygienic conditions in food preparation and storage areas.
“The Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration will conduct continuous inspections and take stringent legal action against food businesses found violating food safety and hygiene standards,” the statement said.
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