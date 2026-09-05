Expired curd, bed bug spray: What Bengaluru food safety raid on PGs found

The Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) department on Friday extended its food quality and hygiene inspections to paying guest (PG) accommodations in Bengaluru, issuing notices to 23 of the 64 facilities inspected for stocking stale food and unhygienic conditions.

The food safety inspectors checked food preparation and storage methods, shelf life/use-by periods, kitchen hygiene, quality of food articles, storage of raw materials, and labelling of food articles.

“In some PGs, expired curd, Swastik Bisibele Bath powder, rice flour, synthetic food colour, black pepper and misbranded mixture were found to be in use, and such food articles were seized as per the provisions of law,” the office of the FSDA commissioner said on Friday evening.