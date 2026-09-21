Pfizer depot suspended after Bengaluru fake drug bust; 16 licences cancelled

Karnataka Food Safety and Drugs Administration (FSDA) has cancelled the licences of 16 retail and wholesale pharmaceutical firms across Bengaluru and suspended those of eight others, including global pharma major Pfizer’s depot, for their alleged role in selling or supplying spurious products, Health Minister U T Khader said Sunday.

The action follows the FSDA’s raids at farmhouses in the Bidadi and Dodderi areas of Bengaluru South district on August 18. It seized suspected counterfeit medicines worth around Rs 5 crore, along with fake bills, injection-filling equipment and counterfeit labels. Later, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the wider racket.

Health Minister Khader told the media that the licences of suspicious firms and pharmacies had been cancelled, while those of a few others were suspended for not cooperating with the SIT’s investigation. “We have stopped Pfizer’s sale in the state because they did not cooperate with the investigation,” Khader said.