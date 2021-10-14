Bengaluru: BBMP to make pet licensing mandatory for responsible ownership of dogs

In a bid to curb illegal breeding and abandonment of dogs, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) animal husbandry department will make pet registration mandatory for pet owners within the municipal limits. The BBMP says the move will make pet owners more accountable and responsible towards their pets. The mandatory registration applies only to dogs now and other pets are exempted.

A proposal has been submitted to the government and once gazetted, it will be open to public consultation.

Dr Manjunath Shinde, joint director (animal husbandry), told The Indian Express that presently pet licensing is optional and now they are making it mandatory keeping the welfare of dogs in mind. “The detailed guidelines will be out soon. Hardly 20 per cent of the pet owners in Bengaluru have licenses. This move will bring more transparency. We have seen several cases where the owners just abandon their pets by the roadside when they develop diseases or other health problems. The pets have to be vaccinated and neutered and microchips should be installed before the licensing. With the microchip installation, the BBMP will keep a check on the number of pets the city has and track the owners who have abandoned them. The owners have to be responsible towards their pets.”

Shinde added that the BBMP is clear that no apartments or associations can object to anybody having pets. There will be a license fee remission for Indie dogs to promote their adoption. The licensing cost is Rs 100 presently.

Priya Chetty Rajagopal, founder trustee, CJ Memorial Trust, said the template of pet licensing should be such that it could be emulated by other cities. “Pet licensing will be advantageous in carrying out pet census. Non-animal friendly neighbours cannot mess around. If the owners are found to be abandoning their pets, they should not be given a license. Pet licensing should be respectful for both pet parents and pets,” she added.

Usha Sharma, a resident of BTM layout, welcomed the move. “I have an Indie and a pug. I see the mandatory registration move by the BBMP as a positive move, something I have not heard of in other cities. I was anyway planning to get my pets registered,” she said.