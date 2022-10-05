scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Bengaluru: Three men booked for assaulting pet dog and its owner

A video of the assault on the dog has gone viral on social media.

A video of assault on the dog has gone viral on social media. (Videograb)

A fight between two dogs in Bengaluru has led to an assault on one of them and its owner as well as a police case.

Gaddigappa, from RK Puram, said he had let his dog, Acchu, play outside his home on Monday morning, when it fought with a dog belonging to one Nagaraj from the neighbourhood.

Though Gaddigappa took Acchu back, his neighbours Ranjith, Rahul and Rajath went to the former’s house and allegedly attacked the dog around 10pm. While trying to rescue his dog, Gaddigappa also got beaten up, according to his complaint.

Gaddigappa was shifted to the KR Puram general hospital for treatment and his dog was sent to a veterinary hospital in Domlur.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...Premium
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...Premium
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walkPremium
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walk
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...Premium
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...

The KR Puram police have booked Ranjith, Rahul and Rajath under Indian Penal Code sections related to voluntarily causing hurt, killing or maiming animals, extortion, criminal intimidation etc and under section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

A video of assault on the dog has gone viral on social media.

More from Bangalore

Gadigappa said Acchu was initially a stray dog.

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 07:27:58 pm
Next Story

Hashtag Politics | Congress, BJP call KCR greedy for renaming his party; Owaisi welcomes move

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 05: Latest News
Advertisement