Bengaluru: Three men booked for assaulting pet dog and its owner

A fight between two dogs in Bengaluru has led to an assault on one of them and its owner as well as a police case.

Gaddigappa, from RK Puram, said he had let his dog, Acchu, play outside his home on Monday morning, when it fought with a dog belonging to one Nagaraj from the neighbourhood.

Though Gaddigappa took Acchu back, his neighbours Ranjith, Rahul and Rajath went to the former’s house and allegedly attacked the dog around 10pm. While trying to rescue his dog, Gaddigappa also got beaten up, according to his complaint.

Gaddigappa was shifted to the KR Puram general hospital for treatment and his dog was sent to a veterinary hospital in Domlur.

The KR Puram police have booked Ranjith, Rahul and Rajath under Indian Penal Code sections related to voluntarily causing hurt, killing or maiming animals, extortion, criminal intimidation etc and under section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

A video of assault on the dog has gone viral on social media.

Gadigappa said Acchu was initially a stray dog.