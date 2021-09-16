Three, including patient and doctor, die after ambulance rams into truck near Bengaluru

In a major accident near Bengaluru, three persons, including a doctor and a patient, died after an ambulance in which they were travelling rammed into a truck from behind at Neraluru gate near Attibele on the Hosur road Thursday morning.

According to the police, there were seven persons, including two doctors and a patient, in the ambulance. Three died on the spot and four more sustained severe injuries and were admitted to two private hospitals.

The deceased have been identified as Anwar Khan, 68, (the patient) of Nallikuppam in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu, Dr Jadav Bhushan Ashok, 40, a doctor and a native of Igatpuri, Nasik district in Maharashtra and Tukaram Namdev Jamnade, 38, the driver of the ambulance, a native of Mumbai.

The injured were identified as Dr Jithendra Biradar, 30, a native of Navi Mumbai, Yousuf Khan, 58, brother of the deceased patient, ambulance drivers Ashkhan Shamir Memon, 27 and Ahmed Raja, both from Mumbai.

The police said the accident took place around 5:30 am when the ambulance was on the way to Chennai from Mumbai. “Jamnade was driving the ambulance when he lost control on the wheels and rammed into a truck, laden with vitrified tiles, near Neraluru gate,” the police said.

According to the preliminary investigation, the road at the spot of the accident has an immediate uphill slope after a downhill slope where the truck was moving slowly.