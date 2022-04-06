Bengaluru: Now passengers can use digital passes to travel on BMTC buses

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) launched mobile-based digital passes for passengers on Wednesday.

The BMTC’s daily, weekly and monthly passes can be bought through an app provided by Tummoc, a private company offering payment facilities for multi-modal transport service providers.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a senior corporation official said, “This creates a hassle-free pass purchase experience with cashless, paperless and contactless transactions for passengers. This system enables purchase of passes at their fingertips through the mobile app.”

“After payment, the pass holder can check the digital pass validity, and the digital pass will be generated along with a unique ID, validity and dynamic QR code,” the official added.

The passengers have to show the digital pass on their mobile phone to the conductor, who will validate it using an electronic ticketing machine.

In 2019, the corporation launched BMTC Namma Pass, which was a digital ticketing pass for the Volvo Vajra AC services, but it was later scrapped by the corporation.