Own vacant land in Bengaluru? New parking proposal offers 100% tax waiver

As per the proposed policy, parking tariffs will be structured based on factors like road classification and location. (File Photo)

With vehicle parking a major concern in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government has proposed incentives for landowners to open their vacant properties for parking, offering a 100 per cent property tax and service charge exemption for multi-level car parking or mechanised parking facilities.

The government has sought public feedback on the draft parking rules till September 10.

According to a press release issued by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) on Wednesday, Bengaluru has over 1.28 crore registered vehicles, with an additional 15-20 lakh vehicles registered elsewhere but in regular use in the city—bringing the total to nearly 1.5 crore.

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As vehicles remain parked for roughly 95 per cent of the time, the GBA said unregulated parking has become a major driver of congestion, occupying up to half of the available road space and obstructing pedestrian movement.