Own vacant land in Bengaluru? New parking proposal offers 100% tax waiver

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With vehicle parking a major concern in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government has proposed incentives for landowners to open their vacant properties for parking, offering a 100 per cent property tax and service charge exemption for multi-level car parking or mechanised parking facilities.
The government has sought public feedback on the draft parking rules till September 10.
According to a press release issued by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) on Wednesday, Bengaluru has over 1.28 crore registered vehicles, with an additional 15-20 lakh vehicles registered elsewhere but in regular use in the city—bringing the total to nearly 1.5 crore.
As vehicles remain parked for roughly 95 per cent of the time, the GBA said unregulated parking has become a major driver of congestion, occupying up to half of the available road space and obstructing pedestrian movement.
According to the draft, landowners who convert their vacant sites into parking facilities would be eligible for tax relief: a 100 per cent property tax and service charge exemption for those setting up MLCP or mechanised parking, and a 50 per cent exemption for those offering regular surface parking.
Parking tariffs will be structured based on factors like road classification and location, with rates designed to keep public transport more economical than private vehicle use. Monthly passes will also be introduced for regular users of public off-street parking facilities.
The rules propose banning on-street parking on high-traffic arterial roads, introducing peak-hour restrictions on major roads, prohibiting parking near designated multi-level car parking facilities to boost their usage, and charging higher tariffs for vehicles occupying road space for longer durations.
Police and municipal corporation authorities within GBA limits will be empowered to enforce the new rules, including taking action against building owners who fail to provide legally mandated parking or misuse designated parking spaces for other purposes.
The government has also proposed publishing periodic revenue statements for transparency, with funds collected to be used for traffic and junction improvements, and road and footpath repairs, according to the draft.
The average vehicle speed on Bengaluru’s major roads during peak hours is around 15 km/h, while public buses move at roughly 10 km/h, the GBA noted. The issue was discussed at a meeting on March 19, chaired by the then-deputy chief minister and current CM D K Shivakumar, along with all elected representatives from Bengaluru, where it was unanimously agreed that parking needed to be formally regulated.
The proposed rules build on the Bengaluru Parking Policy approved by the state government on February 2, 2021. Officials noted that earlier attempts to roll out a Smart Parking Management System, through tenders floated by the erstwhile Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike in September and December 2022, received a poor response partly because no specific parking-management rules existed at the time to support implementation.
The government has invited suggestions and objections from the public and stakeholders until September 10, via email at acsuddoffice@gmail.com or in writing to the additional chief secretary, urban development department, at Vikasa Soudha.
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