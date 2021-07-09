scorecardresearch
Bengaluru: Owners away on Covid quarantine, 3 burglars break into house; arrested

Rajarajeshwari police seized gold and silver worth Rs 22.50 lakh, a tempo van, mobile phones and Rs 92 lakhs from the thieves. The members of the house were quarantined elsewhere after the death of a family member due to Covid-19.

Written by Darshan Devaiah BP | Bengaluru |
July 9, 2021 6:04:09 pm
Bengaluru police on Thursday arrested three thieves who had broken into a house at Rajarajeshwari while the owners were quarantined elsewhere after the death of a family member due to Covid-19.

Rajarajeshwari police seized gold and silver worth Rs 22.50 lakh, a tempo van, mobile phones and Rs 92 lakhs from the thieves. The arrested are identified as Bharath, Kantharaj and Manjunath.

Sanjeev M Patil, DCP (West) Bengaluru, said, “recently these three accused were arrested for various burglary cases in the Rajarajeshwari police station limits and in one of the cases we found that they had broken into a house when the members had quarantined themselves elsewhere after the death of a family member due to Covid-19.”

According to police, the modus operandi of the gang is identifying the houses which do not have ‘Rangoli’ (patterns created on the floor) in front of them for some days and then breaking into them at night to loot cash and jewellery after confirming the owners are away.

