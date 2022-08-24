Bengaluru: Reduction in green spaces, overexploitation of groundwater major environmental concerns of citizens

The citizens of Bengaluru feel the Land Use-Land Cover (LULC), which includes reduction in green spaces and overexploitation of groundwater are the major environmental concerns bothering them, according to the ‘Bengaluru Environment Report Card’ released by the Centre for Science and Development.
The study examined the citizens’ perspectives on the environmental issues concerning Bengaluru through a random sample survey carried out in 1,842 households and 440 commercial establishments across the municipal limits between 2020 and 2021.
“There is a general positive response from citizens for environment related civic services – water supply, quality, waste management, renewable energy. There is much dissatisfaction on core environment issues of tree cover, parks, lakes, lakes pollution and biodiversity,” the report released on Tuesday evening said.
“Trends in land use change, decrease in green cover and over exploitation of groundwater shows intense competition for land and water resources, affecting our natural capital-native vegetation, soil, lakes and biodiversity,” the report added.
Subscriber Only Stories
The report further said there is only one tree for seven persons in the city.
“Around 50 lakes have lost their character due to developmental activities in the past. The major factor influencing the land use land cover in Bengaluru is the liberal land conversion policy,” the report added.
While the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) states the number of parks in the city has increased, the study said the local citizens believe these parks are not well maintained.
The study also raises few concerns such as the need to provide better infrastructure across different regions in the city.
“The lack of public sanitation facilities was cited as a major concern by more than 85 per cent of respondents across all zones. Maintenance of the sanitation facilities is an issue as reported by the respondents in RR Nagar and South Zones of the BBMP,” the report said.
The study also found that slum dwellers are concerned about the water quality.
“The water on surface and borewell tests indicate that it is often unsuitable for human consumption. Nitrates and coliforms are found in a wide range of environments. The implementation of Rain Water Harvesting (RWH) is less than 36 per cent of households, hotels, schools and hospitals, while in the residential areas it is hundred percent,” the report said.
High potassium content was found in Dasarahalli, Belhalli and Jakkur areas, which means growth of plants can be affected.
Karnataka State Pollution Control Board member secretary Srinivasulu said: “While we have the data about the pollution level in the city, we should think on how to utilise the data to bring down the level of pollution. Sewage is a major concern. The city generates 1,400 MLD of sewage.”
Vijay Mohan Raj, principal secretary (forest, ecology and environment) said “this report does not make anybody happy”.
“We should rethink the way we see Bengaluru. Has the city exceeded its carrying capacity is the question we need to look at. Behavioral change is needed. Sikkim has banned all small plastic water bottles. We should also do the same,” he added.
Top News
Latest News
Rupert Murdoch’s son sues Australian website for defamation
Maharashtra: MHT-CET re-exam registration deadline extended till 5 pm today
‘Silent deaths due to air pollution’, says Karnataka Health Minister
Explained: Why are South Korea and the US carrying out massive joint military drills around North Korea?
Gujarat: Dharoi dam to release 76,000 cusecs of water, Sabarmati riverfront lower walkway closed again
Sonali Phogat’s death: Goa CM Pramod Sawant says police ‘seriously’ looking into the matter
Vijay Deverakonda on breaking through the nepotistic Telugu industry: ‘Probably the single hardest thing I’ve done in my life’
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says no plans to impose gender-neutral uniforms, schools free to decide
Dreamfolks Services IPO fully subscribed within hours of opening: All you need to know
Milind Soman meets PM Narendra Modi after completing Unity Run; discuss their common love for fitness
Migrants crossing the English Channel hit new 24-hour record
Pankaj Tripathi says Bollywood PR machinery focuses too much on box office: ‘Films should always be measured in terms of…’
Who is Peiter ‘Mudge’ Zatko? The whistleblower who accused Twitter of cyber malpractices
Shaheen Bhatt talks about experiencing a panic attack: ‘It feels like you are dying’
Gujarat polls: Rahul to launch Congress campaign, party to pitch Rajasthan model against BJP’s state model