‘Prioritise metro’: Bengaluru firms oppose mandatory WFH to help road work

Work from home cannot be a substitute for effective infrastructure planning and traffic management, the ORRCA said. (Representational image)

Major IT and banking firms operating along Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) have objected to a government plan to start white-topping work in October and manage the resulting traffic disruption by requiring 50 per cent of their employees to work from home.

Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda announced the plan on August 14.

In an August 14 letter to Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao, the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) urged the government to prioritise the completion of Namma Metro work instead.

The association expressed its disappointment at not being taken into confidence before announcing the white-topping plan, which it said appeared “inconsistent with the understanding reached” at an August 4 meeting with GBA and traffic police officials.