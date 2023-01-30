After FIR, Bengaluru’s Orchids school says Covid delayed CBSE affiliation, admission fully transparent

Bengaluru’s Orchids The International School, whose management has been booked for allegedly admitting students to Classes 9 and 10 at its Nagarbhavi branch without government approval, said Monday that it followed all the relevant rules and that its admission process was fully transparent .

“All of our schools have the required affiliation to operate in the state. Class 9 of our schools have CBSE/ICSE affiliation. Our recently opened schools are proposed to be CBSE schools in future and are undergoing the affiliation process by getting all the approvals/ permissions/ recognitions in place,” read the statement.

The parents of many students of the Nagarbhavi branch have alleged that the institution falsely claims to be affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education and charges excessive fees. The school management was on January 25 booked under Indian Penal Code sections 420 and 34 for allegedly admitting students to classes 9 and 10 without approval.

“As per the government regulation, all schools have to be first affiliated to the state board to be able to apply for national or international board affiliation, and Orchids The International School has the required state board permissions. The school is eligible to file for CBSE affiliation only when Grade 8 commences. There are several approvals required from the education department to get the state NOC and thereby CBSE affiliation. This is a time-consuming and lengthy process. Normally it takes 3–4 years for a school to formally get CBSE affiliation, depending on when the school reaches Grade 8,” the statement added.

The school also said the affiliation process got delayed because of the pandemic and that it maintained complete transparency in the admission documentation.

According to education department officials, the school has permission to run classes only till Class 8 and following the state board syllabus.

As per the first information report registered by the Annapoorneshwari police, Ralph Andrade, president of the St Teresa Education, Cultural and Development Society; Sanjay, authorised secretary; Manjula B, principal of the school and the managing partner of the K12 Techno Services, are the accused.

The school’s Haralur Road branch was booked in July 2020 for allegedly admitting students without the education department’s approval. In the same month, the department directed the school’s Magadi Road branch to be shut down for allegedly operating without permission.