IMD sounds orange alert for Bengaluru: thunderstorms, lightning likely in parts of Karnataka

Bengaluru is bracing for rain ahead of the onset of Southwest Monsoon (File photo).

Ahead of the onset of the Southwest Monsoon, parts of interior Karnataka are bracing for a spell of heavy rainfall, with the weather department forecasting isolated hailstorms. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several parts of the state, including Bengaluru, for Monday.

A yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds will remain in place across the region until Thursday.

During the intervening hours of Sunday and Monday, several parts of the capital city received trace amounts of rainfall. According to the Bengaluru weather dashboard, 157 civic wards recorded light drizzle, with the highest rainfall at 0.7 mm.