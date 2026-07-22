‘No barricade, no lighting’: BJP leader falls into open drain in Bengaluru, fractures leg

Karnataka BJP leader Belur Raghavendra Shetty has alleged negligence by civic authorities after he fell into an uncovered stormwater drain in Bengaluru’s Dollars Colony and fractured his left leg on July 17.

Shetty, 45, fell into a nearly six-foot-deep stormwater drain on 80 Feet Road at around 7.20 pm. According to his complaint to the Sanjaynagar police, the drain had been left open during desilting and repair works without barricades, warning signs or adequate lighting.

Following a preliminary inquiry, the Sanjaynagar police on July 19 registered an FIR against the contractor, Abbu Sambhasiva Reddy, Assistant Engineer S Rajan, and others responsible for the work, under charges of causing grievous hurt by a rash or negligent act endangering human life or personal safety.