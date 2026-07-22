‘No barricade, no lighting’: BJP leader falls into open drain in Bengaluru, fractures leg

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Karnataka BJP leader Belur Raghavendra Shetty has alleged negligence by civic authorities after he fell into an uncovered stormwater drain in Bengaluru’s Dollars Colony and fractured his left leg on July 17.
Shetty, 45, fell into a nearly six-foot-deep stormwater drain on 80 Feet Road at around 7.20 pm. According to his complaint to the Sanjaynagar police, the drain had been left open during desilting and repair works without barricades, warning signs or adequate lighting.
Following a preliminary inquiry, the Sanjaynagar police on July 19 registered an FIR against the contractor, Abbu Sambhasiva Reddy, Assistant Engineer S Rajan, and others responsible for the work, under charges of causing grievous hurt by a rash or negligent act endangering human life or personal safety.
As per the FIR, Shetty had gone to his office, located next to a Coffee Day outlet on 80 Feet Road and was walking towards the premises after getting out of his vehicle when he fell into the uncovered drain. The complaint stated that the area was poorly lit and that the drainage covers had been removed as part of repair work, making the hazard difficult to notice.
“I have been walking on the same footpath for the past five years. That evening, after I got out of my car, I started walking towards my office as I usually do. The drain was open, and there was no proper lighting, and before I realised it, I fell into the drain,” he said.
“People nearby rushed to help me. My left leg was completely dislocated and shaking. I later underwent surgery. At the very least, they could have put up a barricade or even caution tape to warn pedestrians. What if it had been someone else who had fallen into the drain?” Shetty asked.
Shetty had fractures below the knee and above the heel of his left leg, along with injuries to his right hand and back. He was initially taken to Ramaiah Hospital for first aid before being shifted to Sparsh Hospital, where he underwent surgery. Doctors inserted two metal plates to stabilise the fractures, and he has been advised to remain on bed rest for about six months.
The police said the drain had been opened around 4 am for cleaning work and was left uncovered. “We have written to the authorities and are investigating whether proper safety measures, including barricading, warning signs and adequate lighting, were in place,” a police officer said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram