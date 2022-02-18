Bengaluru: Only 30 of 90 electric buses plying due to lack of charging stations

Out of the 90 electric buses which the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) received last year, only 30 are plying due to a lack of charging facilities at its depots in Yeshwantpura and KR Puram, officials said.

The charging facility at Kengeri depot is ready, and according to senior officials, the facility at other depots will be functional by the first week of March.

“We hope to run all the buses by next month. Each depot will operate 30 buses, and as of now, the e-buses are being operated from Kengeri depot. NTPC will install the charging stations at depots by the end of this month or early next month,” a BMTC official said.

He added, “BMTC spends Rs 65 per kilometre on an electric bus and earns only Rs 25 per kilometre. It spends Rs 60 per kilometre on a diesel bus. Presently, we are not making any profit either from running the electric buses. Once the infrastructure is in place and ridership goes up, we will see profit.”

BMTC entered into an agreement with government-owned M/s. NTPC Vypar Vidyut Nigam at a gross cost contract (GCC) rate of Rs 51.67/ km with electricity assured for 180 kilometers daily for a period of 10 years. The bus has a capacity of operating 120 kms per single charge, and an opportunity charging time (charging for short periods) of 45 minutes will be provided at Banashankari, Yelahanka and BTM Layout bus stands to run for an extra 60 km. The buses are provided by JBM Auto Limited.

On February 3, 2020, BMTC floated a tender for the procurement, operations and maintenance of 90 non-AC electric buses for Metro Feeder Service on the gross cost contract (GCC) model under the Bengaluru Smart City Scheme.