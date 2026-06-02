Bengaluru man loses Rs 5.95 crore in online trading scam linked to fake investment platform

The police have begun a probe into the fraud case (File photo for representative use).

A 50-year-old man from northwest Bengaluru lost Rs 5.95 crore in an elaborate online investment scam involving a fraudulent trading platform and people posing as investment advisors, the police said Monday.

According to the complaint, the victim was initially introduced to an online trading platform called ‘PU Prime’ through acquaintances who spoke about investment opportunities in online markets. As he was unfamiliar with trading, he began searching for guidance and came across a woman named Shilpa Shivakumar on Google and Facebook.

The police said the accused later established contact with the victim and offered to guide him in trading in exchange for a profit-sharing arrangement. He was then directed to register on a fraudulent platform, allegedly presented as being meant for Indian traders.