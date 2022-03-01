Bengaluru: Online forum, person booked over posts against High Court judge hearing hijab case

The cyber crime police in south Bengaluru registered a case against an online forum and an individual allegedly over social media posts against a Karnataka High Court judge who is part of the bench that is hearing petitions on the hijab controversy in the state.

The Bengaluru South CEN (cyber, economics and narcotics) police station registered a suo motu complaint on February 23 over a post on the Facebook page of the Mangalore Muslims forum on February 9 and a subsequent post on the Facebook page of an individual, Ateeq Shariff.

Mangalore Muslims is a popular online forum that raises issues concerning the community.

According to the complaint by sub-inspector Akshata Kurakundi, the posts were derogatory and cast aspersions on the independence of the judge.

The police have booked a case under IPC sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), apart from section 66 of the IT Act (use of computer devices to send offensive messages).

This is the second case registered by the Bengaluru police over alleged insult to a high court judge hearing the hijab issue. On February 22, Kannada film actor Chetan Kumar Ahimsa was arrested for his comments against the same judge. He was later released on bail on February 24.

Sheshadripuram police in central Bengaluru took up a suo motu case against the actor under the same sections – 504 and 505 (2) – of the IPC. Chetan Kumar had re-tweeted an old post of the judge over controversial remarks in an order. The actor often voices concerns related to human rights, especially Dalit rights, in Karnataka and took the surname Ahimsa to underline his philosophy.