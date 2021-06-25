Bengaluru online exam row: Institution to probe proctor’s ‘misconduct’

A few days after a female student of Christ (Deemed to be University) in Bengaluru alleged misconduct by a proctor, who addressed her as “baby” while invigilating an online examination, the institution has constituted a committee to probe the matter.

According to Dr Abraham V M, Vice-Chancellor of the institution, a two-member committee of faculty members has been set up to look into allegations made by the students and students’ organisations. “We have not received any formal complaint from any student yet. However, the university has taken cognisance based on social media posts on the proctor’s behaviour,” the authorities clarified.

Various purported screenshots of a conversation on a third-party platform had gone viral on social media platforms, of the proctor responded by saying “another 3 minutes baby”, when the student asked whether she could submit in PDF format the answers she wrote during an end-semester examination.

This happened to a student who appeared in today’s online examination conducted by @ChristBangalore. She asked if she could end as she was done and the proctor replied “three more minutes baby”.

(1/n) pic.twitter.com/TiRQK3dDtd — NSUI Karnataka (@NSUIKarnataka) June 21, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Karnataka unit of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) had decided to approach the University Grants Commission with a detailed report on the incidents of alleged misconduct at Christ (Deemed to be University).

Manish Govind Raj, state General Secretary of NSUI had alleged that the student who brought the allegation against the proctor “was forced to admit that the issue was resolved internally.” He had informed that the jurisdictional police were notified on the respective matter as well.