Bengaluru: One held after video surfaces of ‘conspiracy to kill’ BJP MLA

After a video surfaced of a purported “conspiracy to kill” BJP MLA and Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) chairman SR Vishwanath, the police have made one arrest.

The man has been identified as Devaraj alias Kulla Devaraj. His arrest comes after SR Vishwanath filed a complaint at Rajanakunte police station on Wednesday. The video had surfaced the day before, in which two people were purportedly discussing killing Vishwanath and the money needed for the act.

The police suspect one of the men in the video was Devaraj, sources said.

Vishwanath has alleged that the other man was Congress leader Gopal Krishna, who has lost elections to him twice from the Yelahanka assembly seat.

Gopal Krishna has denied the allegations in the media and termed the video the BJP MLA’s “conspiracy” to malign his image.

Bengaluru city police commissioner Kamal Pant has said the case is under investigation.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is in Delhi, on Thursday said, “A case has been registered at Rajanakunte Police Station. The arrested would be produced before the court. The police commissioner has stated that further action will follow after collecting more information.”

In his complaint, Vishwanath has alleged that Gopal Krishna is “unable to digest that he is serving as MLA” and is trying to “hatch a plan to kill him” using Devaraj. “Previously, the accused tried to bring my name in the Srinivas alias Kadabagere Seena’s (Dasanapura APMC president) murder but failed. It has also come to my notice that (in the video), both are discussing that I go to my farm house for morning walk alone. They are trying to give a contract to kill me,” he added in the complaint.