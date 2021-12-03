Bengaluru: 10 who arrived from South African countries untraceable, says BBMP

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Friday said over 10 international travellers who arrived in Bengaluru from South African countries have gone untraceable. The travellers have switched off their phones, officials said.

BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said they are being tracked by the health officials. “I don’t have direct information with me. For those not responding over the phone, there is a standard protocol and it will be followed. Meanwhile, people should not lower their guards against Covid,” he said.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said after the emergence of Omicron in South Africa, 57 passengers had landed in Bengaluru. “Out of the 57, BBMP is unable to trace 10 passengers. Their phones are switched off and they are not available at the addresses they have left with the authorities. These passengers have to be responsible. They cannot switch off their phones and put others at risk. We will provide the treatment,” he informed.

Meanwhile, the health minister Friday announced to rope in 18,000 nurses who are in the final year of nursing and paramedic courses to treat patients during the possible third wave of Covid-19. The announcement was made after he chaired a meeting of directors, deans, HoDs and medical superintendents of all government medical colleges Friday.

“During the first and second waves, the state faced a shortage of nurses to treat those who were in ICUs. Now, that problem has been solved. There are about 18,000 nurses in final years of nursing and paramedic courses. Officials have been asked to provide them one-month training in collaboration with Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences and other institutions,” the minister said.

Sudhakar informed that there are 21 medical colleges offering health services at the district level. “Everyone, including the head of the departments (HODs), professors and senior doctors of medical colleges have been advised to stand up to the demand and provide effective treatment. They can also take help from resident doctors and final year medical students,” he said.

The minister added officials have been instructed to prepare ICUs for children and said on the recommendations of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), special ICUs and wards will be created to treat patients infected with the Omicron variant.

“Those who are infected with the Delta variant will be treated in a separate ward. Number of beds and ICUs to be reserved will be decided soon,” Sudhakar added.