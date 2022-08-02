Bengaluru: Odisha man arrested for stealing foreign currency, valuables from Congress leader M B Patil’s house

August 2, 2022 12:08:21 pm
A man from Odisha who worked at Congress leader M B Patil’s house has been arrested after he allegedly stole foreign currency and other valuables from his Sadashivanagar residence in Central Bengaluru, said the police Tuesday.
According to the police, the arrested man has been identified as Jayant Kumar Das, who worked as a laundryman at the former Karnataka home minister’s house. They added that the theft took place in May but the complaint was filed in July as it came to light later.
Sources in the police said that Das, who ironed Patil’s clothes, had access to the minister’s bedroom and stole the valuables while keeping them back.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) R Srinivas Gowda said that Das had stolen the valuables in a span of two to three months. He has been taken into police custody for further questioning, added Gowda.
Subscriber Only Stories
The police said that Siddu, a cook at Patil’s house, questioned six others working with him but none of them said anything. After Siddu told his colleagues on June 30 that he was going to file a police complaint, Das did not report to work from the next day and left the house he lived in, they added.
Siddu filed a police complaint on July 4 alleging that $1,000, a Nokia smartphone, five wristwatches, and some other valuables were stolen from Patil’s bedroom.
The police initiated a probe based on his complaint and found that Das had fled to Odisha. A team from Bengaluru police traced him to Barada, a village near Cuttack, on July 30 and brought him to Bengaluru on August 1.
According to police sources, Das had exchanged foreign currency and had gifted three wristwatches to his friends in his native place.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP
Maldives President in India, to meet PM Modi today
D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous EDPremium
Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'
From Good Luck Jerry to Mr Malcolm’s List
Latest News
Rohit Sharma defends his decision of giving Avesh Khan final over instead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Joint venture: Cannabis cafes open new front in Thai tourism revival
Money in possession of Jharkhand MLAs had source in Kolkata, trio part of bigger game plan: CID officer
Bengaluru rains: Heavy rainfall likely for two days, says IMD
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5 Live Updates: India eyes gold in Lawn Bowls, TT and Badminton
Which juice to have when I am thirsty?
Koffee With Karan 7: Kareena Kapoor dodges question about ‘quality sex’, Aamir Khan says ‘Kaise sawal puch raha hai?’ Watch promo
Zomato shares jump nearly 11% after Q1 earnings
Quashing rape FIR after compromise, Delhi High Court orders complainant to do social service; accused to plant 50 trees
Income Tax raids at properties linked to renowned Tamil cinema producers
‘I typically don’t seek out news or reviews about my work, poetry, or acting’: Arunoday Singh
Delhi’s Covid positivity rate at 11.4%, highest since January wave