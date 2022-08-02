Bengaluru: Odisha man arrested for stealing foreign currency, valuables from Congress leader M B Patil’s house

A man from Odisha who worked at Congress leader M B Patil’s house has been arrested after he allegedly stole foreign currency and other valuables from his Sadashivanagar residence in Central Bengaluru, said the police Tuesday.

According to the police, the arrested man has been identified as Jayant Kumar Das, who worked as a laundryman at the former Karnataka home minister’s house. They added that the theft took place in May but the complaint was filed in July as it came to light later.

Sources in the police said that Das, who ironed Patil’s clothes, had access to the minister’s bedroom and stole the valuables while keeping them back.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) R Srinivas Gowda said that Das had stolen the valuables in a span of two to three months. He has been taken into police custody for further questioning, added Gowda.

The police said that Siddu, a cook at Patil’s house, questioned six others working with him but none of them said anything. After Siddu told his colleagues on June 30 that he was going to file a police complaint, Das did not report to work from the next day and left the house he lived in, they added.

Siddu filed a police complaint on July 4 alleging that $1,000, a Nokia smartphone, five wristwatches, and some other valuables were stolen from Patil’s bedroom.

The police initiated a probe based on his complaint and found that Das had fled to Odisha. A team from Bengaluru police traced him to Barada, a village near Cuttack, on July 30 and brought him to Bengaluru on August 1.

According to police sources, Das had exchanged foreign currency and had gifted three wristwatches to his friends in his native place.