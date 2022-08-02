scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Bengaluru: Odisha man arrested for stealing foreign currency, valuables from Congress leader M B Patil’s house

Sources in the police said that Jayant Kumar Das, who ironed Patil's clothes, had access to the minister's bedroom and stole the valuables while keeping them back.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
August 2, 2022 12:08:21 pm
According to the police, the arrested man has been identified as Jayant Kumar Das (File Photo)

A man from Odisha who worked at Congress leader M B Patil’s house has been arrested after he allegedly stole foreign currency and other valuables from his Sadashivanagar residence in Central Bengaluru, said the police Tuesday.

According to the police, the arrested man has been identified as Jayant Kumar Das, who worked as a laundryman at the former Karnataka home minister’s house. They added that the theft took place in May but the complaint was filed in July as it came to light later.

Sources in the police said that Das, who ironed Patil’s clothes, had access to the minister’s bedroom and stole the valuables while keeping them back.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) R Srinivas Gowda said that Das had stolen the valuables in a span of two to three months. He has been taken into police custody for further questioning, added Gowda.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnershipPremium
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership
Smriti Irani’s kin invested in firm whose GST ‘place of business’ is wher...Premium
Smriti Irani’s kin invested in firm whose GST ‘place of business’ is wher...
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...Premium
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...

The police said that Siddu, a cook at Patil’s house, questioned six others working with him but none of them said anything. After Siddu told his colleagues on June 30 that he was going to file a police complaint, Das did not report to work from the next day and left the house he lived in, they added.

Siddu filed a police complaint on July 4 alleging that $1,000, a Nokia smartphone, five wristwatches, and some other valuables were stolen from Patil’s bedroom.

The police initiated a probe based on his complaint and found that Das had fled to Odisha. A team from Bengaluru police traced him to Barada, a village near Cuttack, on July 30 and brought him to Bengaluru on August 1.

More from Bangalore

According to police sources, Das had exchanged foreign currency and had gifted three wristwatches to his friends in his native place.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 12:08:21 pm

Most Popular

1

Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'

2

Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP

3

Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan - US officials

4

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

5

Ayman al-Zawahiri, leader of al-Qaeda, killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan, says US

Featured Stories

August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
Rupee's journey: Sajjid Chinoy at Explained.Live today
Rupee's journey: Sajjid Chinoy at Explained.Live today
Rajasthan BJP leader Vasudev Devnani: 'Teaching Akbar won't inculcate pat...
Rajasthan BJP leader Vasudev Devnani: 'Teaching Akbar won't inculcate pat...
Samajwadi Party's gambit: a 28-year-old woman 'adivasi' candidate
Samajwadi Party's gambit: a 28-year-old woman 'adivasi' candidate
Maldives President in India, to meet PM Modi today
Live Updates

Maldives President in India, to meet PM Modi today

Murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman's 3 decades on run

Murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman's 3 decades on run

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion:

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Premium
Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'
On North-South debate

Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'

'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...': small act fails to escape BJP's eyes
Delhi Confidential

'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...': small act fails to escape BJP's eyes

'1st phase of Mumbai-Nagpur e-way complete, we estimate 25,000 vehicles per day'
Express Townhall

'1st phase of Mumbai-Nagpur e-way complete, we estimate 25,000 vehicles per day'

A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

Premium
'I typically don’t seek out news or reviews about my work'

'I typically don’t seek out news or reviews about my work'

Why I like the Portronics ‘My Buddy K5’ laptop stand

Why I like the Portronics ‘My Buddy K5’ laptop stand

From Good Luck Jerry to Mr Malcolm’s List
5 underrated films of July

From Good Luck Jerry to Mr Malcolm’s List

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement