Bengaluru nurse disguised as doctor steals gold from patients, arrested

The Bengaluru city police Thursday arrested a nurse of a private hospital who had sneaked into another hospital wearing a doctor’s apron and stole gold ornaments of two patients, officials said.

The Ashoknagar police have identified the accused as Lakshmi, 37, a divorcee who is a resident of Bengaluru.

According to the police, Lakshmi, disguised as a doctor, went to St Philomena’s Hospital located in Central Business District and fled within 40 minutes after stealing gold valuables from two patients – Sarasa, 72, and Komala, 58.

The police registered a case on Saturday.

The police officials arrested the woman based on CCTV footage and recovered 46 grams of gold which she had stolen.

“During interrogation, Lakhshmi claimed that she was being blackmailed by a man who allegedly had her private photos and videos. She said that she resorted to theft in order to give him the money. However, we are verifying her claims and a team has been dispatched to another district where she claims that the man is residing,” said an investigation officer.

The police said that Lakshmi chose hospitals for the thefts as “she worked as a nurse, she was aware of how hospitals operate”.

“She worked in another private hospital and targeted St Philomena’s Hospital after learning about the lapses in the security system there. She planned the heist and had bought a doctor’s apron for it. We are checking if she had stolen valuables from other hospitals as well.”

Advertisement

DCP (central) R Srinivas Gowda told The Indian Express that investigation is underway as “she has revealed some information during questioning”.